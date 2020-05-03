Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases 7,082 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. 1,120,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,673. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $97.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

