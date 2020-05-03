Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $11,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 59,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 367,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $129.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

