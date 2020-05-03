Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $583,948,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,496,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,199. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CL. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,210,483.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

