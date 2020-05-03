Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 160 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA trimmed its stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,973 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Nike were worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $85.54. 6,150,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,129,724. The company has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

