Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 1,966 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA cut its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,909,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,521,831. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

