Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 3,780 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,440 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,634,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,392,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $75,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

EOG Resources stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,782,526. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

