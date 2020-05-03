Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 837 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 8,386 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,190,895.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,991.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,522. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.89. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $152.49.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 132.00%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

