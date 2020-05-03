Pictet & Cie Europe SA Sells 882 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.71. 5,839,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,527. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,252 shares of company stock valued at $10,161,995 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

