Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $329.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The company has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $346.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

