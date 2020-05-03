Pictet North America Advisors SA Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,690 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.2% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,870. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

