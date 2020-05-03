Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.24 Million Stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,385,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,823,000 after buying an additional 882,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $100,901.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

FHB stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.06. 1,342,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,361. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.37.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

