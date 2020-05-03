Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $407,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after buying an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,850,000 after purchasing an additional 200,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $5.76 on Friday, hitting $237.28. 4,720,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,598. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day moving average of $266.20. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

