Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $551,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $7.63 on Friday, reaching $283.53. 6,340,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,376,785. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.