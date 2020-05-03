Pictet North America Advisors SA Increases Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 1.9% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,983.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,409,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,413,000 after buying an additional 2,293,684 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,296,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after purchasing an additional 741,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,267,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,210,000 after purchasing an additional 424,493 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,636,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 5,072,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,150,111. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.94. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.