Pictet North America Advisors SA Invests $502,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,217 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Autodesk by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,491,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,108,271,000 after acquiring an additional 306,710 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,021,344 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,976,000 after purchasing an additional 333,254 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,790,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,612,618,000 after purchasing an additional 133,450 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autodesk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,114,813 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $754,903,000 after purchasing an additional 193,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,488 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $562,578,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Autodesk from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $31,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $12.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a net margin of 6.55% and a negative return on equity of 165.74%. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

