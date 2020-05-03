Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,448 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $6,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,532 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,211,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,760,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,650 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 401.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,149,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after buying an additional 920,564 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. 5,322,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.10.

