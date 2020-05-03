Pictet North America Advisors SA Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 44.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 466,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,458,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.29. 33,961,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,537,199. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

