Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 30,000 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 275.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,522,000 after purchasing an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

