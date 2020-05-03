Pictet North America Advisors SA Purchases 3,284 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $240,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 310,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 27,017 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,093. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.40%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

