Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 4,070 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 273,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 27,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 80,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

EEM traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,826,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

