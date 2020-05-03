Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 414 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,075,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,476,000 after purchasing an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 21.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,175,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $11.59 on Friday, hitting $203.26. 1,341,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,165. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $334.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). Align Technology had a return on equity of 137.36% and a net margin of 78.42%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.33.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

