Pictet North America Advisors SA Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,600 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EZU. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 27,368.7% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,648,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,106 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,210,391 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

