QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 136,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after buying an additional 20,471 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $3,215,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,742,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 16.36%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas lowered QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.