QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,471 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,956 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,215,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 36,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.64. 9,742,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.26.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

