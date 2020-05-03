R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 4.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,951,000 after purchasing an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,364,000 after purchasing an additional 127,325 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,634,000 after purchasing an additional 29,024 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,820,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 66,829 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

