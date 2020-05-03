R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 165 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 2.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in 3M by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.93. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

