R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 425 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 9.0% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $9.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $320.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.86.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total transaction of $156,312.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

