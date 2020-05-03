R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 5.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

SBUX stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

