Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.02 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $6.34.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

