Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Given $45.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 65 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Saturday.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.79. 200,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,962. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

