Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issues Earnings Results

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $2.74. 18,269,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,130. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

