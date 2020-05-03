S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,612,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises about 7.1% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned 1.08% of S&P Global worth $640,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded down $6.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $286.06. 1,151,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.88.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 495.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

