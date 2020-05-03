SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,034 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 6.1% of Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Pictet North America Advisors SA owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $35,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,881,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $164.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

