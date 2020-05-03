Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 11,216,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.