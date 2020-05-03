SunTrust Banks Lowers Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $25.00

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price cut by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the travel company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.09% from the company’s previous close. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

TRIP stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 2,722,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,686. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.26. Tripadvisor has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,033 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 71.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,842 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 127,427 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 61.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,456 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

