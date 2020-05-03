T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $110.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 106,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.