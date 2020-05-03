T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $112.00 Price Target at Citigroup

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

TROW stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.49. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

