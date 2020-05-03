T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at BMO Capital Markets

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

TROW stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. 1,110,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after buying an additional 365,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,951,000 after buying an additional 137,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $247,364,000 after buying an additional 127,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,634,000 after buying an additional 29,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

