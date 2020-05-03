T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) PT Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.08.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $5.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.44. 1,110,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

