Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.7% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.03 on Friday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,234,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $275.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

