Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 4,675 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VB stock traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. 1,472,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,349. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68.

