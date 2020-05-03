Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 194 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,912,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,814,000 after acquiring an additional 930,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,534,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,789,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,174,184. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.34 and its 200-day moving average is $278.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.