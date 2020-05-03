Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 262 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,498,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,881,828. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

