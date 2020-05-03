Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $185,000 Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Iqvia in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,408,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Iqvia by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Iqvia news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $195.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.06.

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.52. 1,205,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

