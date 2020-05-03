Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after buying an additional 83,149 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 465.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 302,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 248,920 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,722,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $44.67.

