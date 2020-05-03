Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $281,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,237,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,811,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,786,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200 day moving average is $109.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

