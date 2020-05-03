Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 on Friday, hitting $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,276,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72. The company has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,788 shares of company stock worth $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.