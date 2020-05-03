Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,735,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.70. The stock had a trading volume of 526,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,557. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.82. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.