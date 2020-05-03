Tarbox Family Office Inc. Increases Stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,125,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,990,000 after buying an additional 111,832 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.64.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,576,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,577,451. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.38. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.