Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.61. 2,679,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

